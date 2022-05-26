Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-28-39-42-57, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Man flown to hospital after shooting in Springfield
2
Boaters find massive snake with fish in mouth in Brookville Lake
3
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe
4
Butler County Sheriff: More school safety is needed
5
Federal court dismisses Land of Illusion lawsuit against Butler County...