Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-37-44-50-64, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, sixty-four; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

