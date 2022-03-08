Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-43-55-59-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(ten, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
