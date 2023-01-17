Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
