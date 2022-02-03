Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-29-33-62-63, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, sixty-two, sixty-three; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

