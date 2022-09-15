dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-10-20-22-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(nine, ten, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
2
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
3
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live
4
Next phase of Springfield senior affordable housing community underway
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 2 in the courtroom live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top