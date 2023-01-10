Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
