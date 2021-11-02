Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-25-34-44-45, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
2
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
3
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
4
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
5
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech