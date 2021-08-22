Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
16-28-36-39-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
