Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-17-20-31-36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Some residents opposed to proposed housing development in New Carlisle
2
Kings Island conducting job fair today
3
Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years
4
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
5
85 years of Jolly’s: Drive-in stand remains popular for root beer and...