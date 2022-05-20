dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-16-27-30-35

(nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $247,000

