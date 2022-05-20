Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-16-27-30-35
(nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $247,000
In Other News
1
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
2
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park
3
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
4
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
5
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...