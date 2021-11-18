Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-11-19-25-30
(eight, eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
