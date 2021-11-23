Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-15-19-30-39
(eleven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
2
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
3
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
4
Local man with one arm wins 2nd in strongman championship in Iceland
5
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall