Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
24-25-30-34-35
(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
