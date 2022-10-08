Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-09-29-30-34
(seven, nine, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
