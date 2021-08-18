dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-15-21-22-26

(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

