Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-15-21-22-26
(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $197,000
In Other News
1
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
2
Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper...
3
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
4
1 dead after early-morning shooting in Springfield
5
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...