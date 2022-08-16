dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-18-32-39

(six, seven, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

