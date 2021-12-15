Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-13-32-39
(one, two, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of...
2
Ohio year-end holiday travel predicted to be up 33 percent
3
Mason City Council repeals anti-abortion ordinance
4
Shawnee High School, community inspired by Miss USA alumna’s pageant...
5
Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not