Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-16-28-34-38
(four, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
In Other News
1
A New Carlisle senior housing community celebrates $13.3 million in...
2
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement to ramp up safety belt checks next...
3
Mercy Health celebrates 2022 Project SEARCH graduates
4
Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for...
5
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...