Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-06-18-27-38
(two, six, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
