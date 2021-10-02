Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-15-16-35-39
(six, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
