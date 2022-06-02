dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-08-31-38

(two, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $333,000

