Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-05-08-31-38
(two, five, eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $333,000
