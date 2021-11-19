Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-03-04-12-29
(two, three, four, twelve, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Ohio Christmas trees sent to troops overseas
2
Future of $1.3B Hollywoodland appears dim as some against project
3
Wildlife officials look into possible bear sighting in Warren County
4
Large apartment project planned for former Beckett Paper site
5
Tecumseh teacher, Huber councilman placed on leave following...