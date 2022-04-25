dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-19-21-27-35

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

