Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-11-28-32-34
(four, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
