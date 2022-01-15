Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-28-32-34

(four, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

