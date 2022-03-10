Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-14-22-31-32
(six, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
2
Tri-County Mall mixed-use development project will cost $1B over 10...
3
Activists sue Kroger over alleged lead in foods
4
Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees...
5
Middletown detectives awarded for work in solving murder of 6-year-old...