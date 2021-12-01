dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

27-31-34-35-37

(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

