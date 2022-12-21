Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-25-27-29-33

(four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

