Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-06-23-25-38
(five, six, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Springfield native crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title
2
Shawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021
3
Hamilton sixth-grader stars in LaComedia’s ‘A Christmas Story: The...
4
Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after...
5
State highway patrol selects new post commander for Springfield