Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-11-16-22-31

(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

