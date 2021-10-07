Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-09-12-22-30
(four, nine, twelve, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
2
Miami University ‘genius grant’ winner gets nod from President Biden to
3
What to know about Gabriel Brothers, opening $77.5M distribution center
4
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
5
Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death