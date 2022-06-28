Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
19-23-26-30-35
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
