Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-18-27-32-37

(ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

