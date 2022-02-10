Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
19-27-28-34-35
(nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
