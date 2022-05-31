dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-21-22-23-29

(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $231,000

