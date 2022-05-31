Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-21-22-23-29
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $231,000
In Other News
1
Mother of Springfield woman killed in U.S. 35 shooting calls for change
2
Champaign County soldier who died in Korean War comes home
3
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll
4
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium