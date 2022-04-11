Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-22-26-35-37
(eight, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
In Other News
1
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, victim in stable condition...
2
Video: Mock crash teaches life-saving lesson to Edgewood students
3
Nan Melville, Whose Photography Captured Dance in Many Forms, Dies at...
4
Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today
5
Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’