Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-07-12-26-37
(one, seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
