Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-17-21-25
(one, three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
