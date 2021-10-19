Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-20-23-25-29
(nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
