Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-17-20-25-28
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
