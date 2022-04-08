Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-10-18-20-29
(three, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
2
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
3
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
4
Middletown sex trafficking survivor freed by DeWine returns to prison
5
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...