Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-10-28-31-32
(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
