Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-17-32-37

(two, five, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $412,000

