Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16-17-19-22-36
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $199,000
