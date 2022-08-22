dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-06-07-23-32

(two, six, seven, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

