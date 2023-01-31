Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-11-12-26-35
(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
2
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
3
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...