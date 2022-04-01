dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-11-12-17-23

(six, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $303,000

