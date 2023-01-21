dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-09-14-15-24

(three, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

In Other News
1
Consulate: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Hamilton man, his...
2
911 caller after tree falls on US 68: 4 cars ‘have scraped their...
3
Want a Joe Burrow autograph? Bring lots of money
4
A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury...
5
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top