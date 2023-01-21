Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-09-14-15-24
(three, nine, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
