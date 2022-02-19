Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-14-21-28-33
(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
