Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-26-27-29-32
(seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
